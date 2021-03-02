KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of KLA worth $56,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 101,477 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $11.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.89. 16,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $342.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

