Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $14,896.97 and approximately $58.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

