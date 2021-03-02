Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 137150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

