Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 19,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

