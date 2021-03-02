Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.81

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 8036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after buying an additional 299,525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 908,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

