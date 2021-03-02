Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

