Korea Investment CORP Acquires 109,994 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,994 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.26% of Microchip Technology worth $93,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

