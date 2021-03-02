Korea Investment CORP Acquires 154,276 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,276 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $96,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock valued at $100,308,904. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

