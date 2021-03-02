Korea Investment CORP Acquires 162,700 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $75,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $314,199,000 after buying an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.