Korea Investment CORP Acquires 605,203 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,248,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,203 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of The Walt Disney worth $407,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $196.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $357.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

