Korea Investment CORP Buys 232,649 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,649 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.37% of Conagra Brands worth $65,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 271,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

