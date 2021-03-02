Korea Investment CORP Buys 238,663 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $70,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 49,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,183,022. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

