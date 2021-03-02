Korea Investment CORP Buys 25,313 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.24% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $69,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

Shares of SWK traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $181.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

