Korea Investment CORP Buys 36,670 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.33% of Copart worth $100,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,384,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.