Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216,997 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $102,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

