Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Chubb worth $72,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Shares of CB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $171.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

