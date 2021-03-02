Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,030 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.42% of Vulcan Materials worth $81,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. 1,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,945. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.