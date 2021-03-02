Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $60,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,339,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

