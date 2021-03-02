Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $61,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.49. 662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,395. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.48.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

