Korea Investment CORP Has $102.11 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Global Payments worth $102,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $202.18 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.