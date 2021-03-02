Korea Investment CORP Has $55.93 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,321 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Match Group worth $55,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,795. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.