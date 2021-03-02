Korea Investment CORP Has $58.79 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,840 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.35% of Invitation Homes worth $58,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,923. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

