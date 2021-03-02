Korea Investment CORP Has $64.11 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 193,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.85. The company has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

