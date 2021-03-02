Korea Investment CORP Has $66.81 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $66,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 20.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $179.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

