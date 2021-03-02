Korea Investment CORP Has $72.01 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.48% of FMC worth $72,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in FMC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,949. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

