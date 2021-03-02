Korea Investment CORP Has $74.45 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.30% of Coupa Software worth $74,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,357. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

