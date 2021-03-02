Korea Investment CORP Has $80.63 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,239,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 286,265 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.29% of Corning worth $80,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $67,269,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after buying an additional 584,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. 40,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

