Korea Investment CORP Has $82.17 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.70% of Cree worth $82,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 127,836 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 55,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Cree alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 8,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.