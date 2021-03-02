Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148,589 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.64% of Crown worth $86,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.