Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,891 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $59,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 134,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,881. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

