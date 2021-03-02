Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Anthem worth $60,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $472,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 490.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after buying an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANTM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,463. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.27 and a 200-day moving average of $298.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

