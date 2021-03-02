Korea Investment CORP Purchases 187,151 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,151 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.27% of Valero Energy worth $62,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 117,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. 30,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.47, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

