Korea Investment CORP Purchases 441,584 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,584 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.23% of Delta Air Lines worth $58,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL remained flat at $$48.06 during trading on Tuesday. 203,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

