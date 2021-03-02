Korea Investment CORP Purchases 566,872 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2,053.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,872 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.51% of PTC worth $71,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at $90,243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.19. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,870.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

