Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.34% of Sun Communities worth $56,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.18. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,154. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.99, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $172.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.