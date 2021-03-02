Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $93,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $300.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

