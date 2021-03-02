Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $99,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.04.

AVGO opened at $487.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

