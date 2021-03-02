Korea Investment CORP Sells 115,963 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115,963 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of KLA worth $60,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $6,105,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $8.92 on Tuesday, reaching $317.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

