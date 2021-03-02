Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,402 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of FedEx worth $71,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,767.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 20,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $262.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

