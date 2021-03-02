Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,811 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,811 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Crown Castle International worth $89,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Crown Castle International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 49,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.