Korea Investment CORP Sells 23,787 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,787 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $89,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,995,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of ADI opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

