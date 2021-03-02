Korea Investment CORP Sells 56,167 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,167 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,237,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

