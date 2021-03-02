Korea Investment CORP Sells 83,738 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,738 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.22% of American Water Works worth $60,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AWK traded down $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,888. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.29.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

