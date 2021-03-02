Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157,578 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $82,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 67.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.17. 7,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

