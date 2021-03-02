KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSRYY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KOSÉ presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KOSÉ stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

