Kusama Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $230.39 or 0.00483727 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $182.90 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00079722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00189222 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

