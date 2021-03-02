Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Kuverit has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $277,220.25 and approximately $59.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.50 or 0.00812606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00061191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00045830 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,100,055 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

