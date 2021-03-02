L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.80. 1,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average is $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

