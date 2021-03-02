Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.41% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $80,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $244.63. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,288. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average is $204.26.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

