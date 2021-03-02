Lake Street Capital Increases Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Price Target to $20.00

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get Gaia alerts:

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gaia by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.